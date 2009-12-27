Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 27, 2009
1. Michelle ObamaBEST OF 2009: NEW STYLE ICONSWHAT SHE WORE Our First Lady became an international fashion star this year and thrilled us day after day with her genius wardrobe, including gorgeous gowns, smartly paired separates, outfit-making accessories and loads of bright colors, like this jade-green dress by Kai Milla.
WHERE SHE WORE IT A White House event honoring Stevie Wonder on February 25th
December 27, 2009
2. Freida PintoBEST OF 2009: NEW STYLE ICONSWHAT SHE WORE Pinto was flawlessly turned out throughout the year in carefully-chosen designer pieces like this blush-hued Oscar de la Renta mermaid gown.
WHERE The Orange British Academy Film Awards on February 8th
December 27, 2009
3. Audrey TautouBEST OF 2009: NEW STYLE ICONSWHAT SHE WORE Tatou made the scene in often monochromatic Chanel designs as simple and timeless as her tousled pixie cut.
WHERE The Paris premiere of Coco Avant Chanel on April 6th
December 27, 2009
4. Cat DeeleyBEST OF 2009: NEW STYLE ICONSWHAT SHE WORE Acting as her own stylist, Deeley lit up the stage while hosting her blockbuster competition show in a mix of vintage and new pieces, like this Jasmine di Milo dress.
WHERE At a taping of FOX's So You Think You Can Dance on November 3rd
December 27, 2009
5. Lady GagaBEST OF 2009: NEW STYLE ICONSWHAT SHE WORE Surely the most outrageous newbie on the fashion scene, Lady Gaga spearheaded trends based on her homemade hair bow and sleek PVC pieces.
WHERE The Nokia 5800 L.A. launch party on January 28th
