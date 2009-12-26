Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 26, 2009
1. BeyonceBEST OF 2009: TOP TREND-MILITARY JACKETSBeyonce kept the trend ultra-feminine by choosing a crystal-studded Balmain-designed version of a military jacket.
WHERE Out in New York City on April 13th
-
December 26, 2009
2. MadonnaBEST OF 2009: TOP TREND-OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTSMadonna stood tall in thigh-high Louis Vuitton boots
WHERE The Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4th
-
December 26, 2009
3. Kate HudsonBEST OF 2009: TOP TREND-CUTOUTSHudson made the most of her sleek figure (and her tan!) in a skin-revealing Rachel Roy gown
WHERE At the Cartier 100th Anniversary celebration in New York City on April 30th
-
December 26, 2009
4. Blake LivelyBEST OF 2009: TOP TREND-ROMPERSLively showed off her legs in a cerulean blue one-piece from ADAM
WHERE The CW upfronts at Madison Square Garden on May 21st
-
December 26, 2009
5. Angelina JolieBEST OF 2009: TOP TREND-LEATHER
Jolie played up her perfect shape in a black strapless leather dress from Michael Kors
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Inglorious Basterds on August 10th
