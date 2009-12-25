Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 25, 2009
1. Suri CruiseBEST OF 2009: CUTEST TOT STYLESuri may be mom Katie Holmes's best model! The always-chic toddler paired a gorgeous dove-embellished party dress from her mother's collection with fairy-bedecked rubber boots
WHERE Walking in N.Y.C. on November 22nd
-
December 25, 2009
2. Violet AffleckBEST OF 2009: CUTEST TOT STYLEAffleck matched her mary janes to her aqua dress and finished the look with white tights
WHERE Out with mother Jennifer Garner in Los Angeles on December 20th
-
December 25, 2009
3. Honor WarrenBEST OF 2009: CUTEST TOT STYLEAdorable Warren was dressed up by mom Jessica Alba in a floral dress topped with a purple cardigan
WHERE In Beverly Hills on November 8th
-
December 25, 2009
4. Sasha ObamaBEST OF 2009: CUTEST TOT STYLEThe youngest Obama mixed a polka-dot dress with a striped cardigan and added bright purple leggings and patent flats
WHERE Leaving her family's D.C. church on October 11th
-
December 25, 2009
5. Matilda LedgerBEST OF 2009: CUTEST TOT STYLELedger scootered in a classic smocked sundress and hot-pink helmet
WHERE Out in Brooklyn with mom Michelle Williams on May 23rd
