Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 24, 2009
1. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE A navy suit with a floral tie-neck top, accessorized with a Chanel bag and mary janes
WHERE
A London Champagne party in hosted by Lulu Kennedy and Tatiana Anatoly
WHY WE LOVE IT Thandie Newton chose a gorgeously feminine suit with paper-bag trousers and a shrunken jacket. Try wearing tapered trousers with a lightweight floral blouse for a new take on office separates.
-
December 24, 2009
2. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin selected a Topshop jumpsuit and embellished jacket; she accessorized with a belt, clutch and shoes from H&M and a vintage ring and earrings from Platt Boutique
WHERE A benefit for the Humane Society sponsored by Cotton
-
December 24, 2009
3. Mary-Kate and Ashley OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Mary-Kate topped a long black dress with a harlequin bolero and added multi-hued bangles and a Maia N clutch; Ashley wore Manolo Blahnik sandals, an Hermes bag and a marabou jacket with her harem jumpsuit
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of Nine
-
December 24, 2009
4. Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE
Hathaway layered an Emporio Armani embellished jacket over a black chiffon cocktail dress from the brand and finished the look with a silver clutch, leggings and ruffled peep-toes
WHERE
The BAM Belle Reve Gala at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
-
December 24, 2009
5. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore paired a sheer Balenciaga blouse with wide-leg trousers
WHERE An N.Y.C. screening of A Single Man
December 24, 20091 of 5
Thandie Newton
WHAT SHE WORE A navy suit with a floral tie-neck top, accessorized with a Chanel bag and mary janes
WHERE
A London Champagne party in hosted by Lulu Kennedy and Tatiana Anatoly
WHY WE LOVE IT Thandie Newton chose a gorgeously feminine suit with paper-bag trousers and a shrunken jacket. Try wearing tapered trousers with a lightweight floral blouse for a new take on office separates.
WHERE
A London Champagne party in hosted by Lulu Kennedy and Tatiana Anatoly
WHY WE LOVE IT Thandie Newton chose a gorgeously feminine suit with paper-bag trousers and a shrunken jacket. Try wearing tapered trousers with a lightweight floral blouse for a new take on office separates.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM