WHAT SHE WORE A navy suit with a floral tie-neck top, accessorized with a Chanel bag and mary janes



WHERE

A London Champagne party in hosted by Lulu Kennedy and Tatiana Anatoly



WHY WE LOVE IT Thandie Newton chose a gorgeously feminine suit with paper-bag trousers and a shrunken jacket. Try wearing tapered trousers with a lightweight floral blouse for a new take on office separates.