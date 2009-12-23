WHAT SHE WORE A Chanel design with a sheer bodice and two-tone shoes from the label



WHERE The after-party for the premiere of her London play, The Misanthrope



WHY WE LOVE IT Knightley showed off her legs in an embellished minidress paired with a slightly shorter swing coat. Follow her lead and survive the winter cold by topping a sequined shift with a knee-baring jacket.