December 23, 2009
1. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE A Chanel design with a sheer bodice and two-tone shoes from the label
WHERE The after-party for the premiere of her London play, The Misanthrope
WHY WE LOVE IT Knightley showed off her legs in an embellished minidress paired with a slightly shorter swing coat. Follow her lead and survive the winter cold by topping a sequined shift with a knee-baring jacket.
December 23, 2009
2. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner wore a two-tone Jenni Kayne tank dress with a bejeweled belt, accessorized with Sutra diamond bangles
WHERE At the Beat the Odds Awards in Beverly Hills
December 23, 2009
3. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell added edge to a simple strapless sheath with a spiked statement necklace, studded bag and woven silver shoes
WHERE An N.Y.C. after-party for a special screening of It's Complicated
December 23, 2009
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger accented her rosette-embellished Chanel dress with a seersucker bag from the brand
WHERE The Blu-Ray and DVD release of Inglourious Basterds in Los Angeles
December 23, 2009
5. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway accented her single-shoulder Dior dress with sparkling hoops and snakeskin Louboutin pumps
WHERE At the Friends Without a Border and Angkor Hospital for Children Gala in Los Angeles
Keira Knightley
