Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 22, 2009
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE A cardigan over a tie-dye tunic and leggings with a buttery leather bag and simple black flats
WHERE Strolling in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger skipped a jacket in favor of a chunky double-breasted sweater. Get the cozy look by adding a heavy knit cardigan to a pair of denim leggings.
-
December 22, 2009
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham topped a little black dress with a fur coat and finished the look with booties and an Hermes bag
WHERE Outside a London theater
-
December 22, 2009
3. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna bundled up in a military-style trench, cashmere sweater and over-the-knee boots, along with a animal-print scarf and a Maia N bag
WHERE At the LAX airport
-
December 22, 2009
4. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani added a cropped trench to an asymmetrical plaid cape and accented the inventive cold-weather look with a fedora and rugged boots
WHERE Shopping in London
-
December 22, 2009
5. Mary-Kate OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen layered a motorcycle jacket and plaid scarf over a long duster coat and leggings
WHERE Out and about in Manhattan
December 22, 20091 of 5
Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE A cardigan over a tie-dye tunic and leggings with a buttery leather bag and simple black flats
WHERE Strolling in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger skipped a jacket in favor of a chunky double-breasted sweater. Get the cozy look by adding a heavy knit cardigan to a pair of denim leggings.
WHERE Strolling in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger skipped a jacket in favor of a chunky double-breasted sweater. Get the cozy look by adding a heavy knit cardigan to a pair of denim leggings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM