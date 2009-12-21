Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 21, 2009
1. Chloe SevignyWHAT SHE WORE Pegged leopard-print pants with a distressed tank and motorcycle jacket
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of My Son, My Son What Have Ye Done
WHY WE LOVE IT The ever-inventive Sevigny played with proportion by pairing high-waist harem pants with a cropped leather jacket. Try this edgy look with a tulip skirt and an understated topper-just be certain the hemline of the jacket overlaps the waistband of the skirt.
December 21, 2009
2. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard emphasized her hourglass shape in a little Elie Saab taupe dress, worn with red pumps
WHERE A luncheon for Nine at N.Y.C.'s Per Se restaurant
December 21, 2009
3. Dita Von TeeseWHAT SHE WORE Von Teese accented a classic '50s vintage Dior dress with black leather accessories
WHERE Walking in Los Angeles
December 21, 2009
4. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker accessorized her pleated jersey Nicole Miller sheath with patent pumps and diamond drop earrings
WHERE George Lopez's induction into the Nokia Theatre Hall of Fame in Los Angeles
December 21, 2009
5. MadonnaWHAT SHE WORE Madonna showed off her ageless figure with a D&G corset dress, accessorized with opera-length gloves, black tights and a black clutch and pumps
WHERE The New York City premiere of Nine
