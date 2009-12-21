WHAT SHE WORE Pegged leopard-print pants with a distressed tank and motorcycle jacket



WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of My Son, My Son What Have Ye Done



WHY WE LOVE IT The ever-inventive Sevigny played with proportion by pairing high-waist harem pants with a cropped leather jacket. Try this edgy look with a tulip skirt and an understated topper-just be certain the hemline of the jacket overlaps the waistband of the skirt.