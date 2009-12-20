Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 20, 2009
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE A Stella McCartney pantsuit and rose-print blouse beneath a double-breasted coat
WHERE Out and about in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Hudson channeled Katherine Hepburn in classically elegant wide-leg trousers. Try wearing a pair with an ruffled halter for an unexpected party combo.
-
December 20, 2009
2. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani stayed warm in layered asymmetrical wool coats and a ribbed scarf, accessorized with a L.A.M.B. hobo and combat boots
WHERE Out in London
-
December 20, 2009
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie strolled in style wearing a vintage fur vest over layered tees and skinny jeans; she finished the look with a wide-brimmed hat, Thierry Lasry sunglasses, a House of Harlow 1960 bracelet, Modern Vintage over-the-knee boots and a Balenciaga bag
WHERE Shopping in Beverly Hills
-
December 20, 2009
4. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton topped her all-black outfit, including a Valentino bag and Louboutin boots, with a leopard-print coat
WHERE Strolling in Beverly Hills
-
December 20, 2009
5. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams bundled up in a military-inspired Smythe coat, a paisley scarf and classic L.L. Bean boots
WHERE Running errands in Manhattan
December 20, 20091 of 5
Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE A Stella McCartney pantsuit and rose-print blouse beneath a double-breasted coat
WHERE Out and about in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Hudson channeled Katherine Hepburn in classically elegant wide-leg trousers. Try wearing a pair with an ruffled halter for an unexpected party combo.
WHERE Out and about in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Hudson channeled Katherine Hepburn in classically elegant wide-leg trousers. Try wearing a pair with an ruffled halter for an unexpected party combo.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM