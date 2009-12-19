Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 19, 2009
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Skinny jeans with a sheer top, velvet blazer, high-heeled booties and a Diane De Maria bag
WHERE Outside the N.Y.C. studios of Late Show with David Letterman
WHY WE LOVE IT Sarah Jessica Parker made her chic cold-weather outfit pop with a bright fuchsia bag. Follow the style icon's lead, and dress up your favorite jeans-and-a-blazer combo with a shocking pink clutch.
December 19, 2009
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon built an outfit around a simple gray tulip skirt by adding a classic gold-buttoned blazer, black tights and cutaway booties
WHERE Out shopping in Beverly Hills
December 19, 2009
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana paired sexy white leather L'Agence pants with a featherweight T-shirt and a strong-shouldered jacket; she finished the look with platform pumps and an infinity scarf
WHERE Outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios
December 19, 2009
4. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson topped her striped shirt and skinny jeans with a gray blazer and added plush boots and a soft leather bag
WHERE Walking in Los Angeles
December 19, 2009
5. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry rocked a ribbed cowl-neck dress from AllSaints with a cropped leather jacket and Fiorentini amp Baker boots
WHERE Out and about in Hollywood
