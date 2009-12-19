WHAT SHE WORE Skinny jeans with a sheer top, velvet blazer, high-heeled booties and a Diane De Maria bag



WHERE Outside the N.Y.C. studios of Late Show with David Letterman



WHY WE LOVE IT Sarah Jessica Parker made her chic cold-weather outfit pop with a bright fuchsia bag. Follow the style icon's lead, and dress up your favorite jeans-and-a-blazer combo with a shocking pink clutch.