Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 18, 2009
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE A Dolce amp Gabbana minidress with Christian Louboutin pumps
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of Sherlock Holmes
WHY WE LOVE IT Blake Lively was unabashedly sexy in a legs-revealing lace bustier dress. Don't have the Gossip Girl star's daring? Try a lacy number with an opaque underpinning.
-
December 18, 2009
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker gave her romantic Sophie Theallet dress some edge with Chanel stockings and strappy black sandals
WHERE The CBS Early Show studios in New York City
-
December 18, 2009
3. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene chose a sophisticated take on the little white dress, accessorized with drop earrings, a VBH clutch and Sergio Rossi platforms
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of Sherlock Holmes
-
December 18, 2009
4. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan accessorized her apricot-hued draped J. Mendel design with Brian Atwood pumps and bold jewelry
WHERE Announcing the SAG Award nominations in Los Angeles
-
December 18, 2009
5. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams added sparkle to her Jasmine di Milo chainmail-embellished black bustier and Catherine Malandrino wide-leg trousers with loads of Cartier diamonds
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of Sherlock Holmes
Blake Lively
WHY WE LOVE IT Blake Lively was unabashedly sexy in a legs-revealing lace bustier dress. Don't have the Gossip Girl star's daring? Try a lacy number with an opaque underpinning.
