Look of the Day
-
December 17, 2009
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE A Versace minidress, Brian Atwood pumps and Neil Lane jewelry
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Avatar
WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana glowed in a gorgeous chain-embellished dress that required few accessories. Get her eye-catching look by choosing a standalone sheath and adding nothing more than a cocktail ring.
-
December 17, 2009
2. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims topped her beaded Etro minidress with a cropped black blazer
WHERE The JC Penney "Joy of Giving" holiday benefit in Los Angeles
-
December 17, 2009
3. Leona LewisWHAT SHE WORE Lewis went uber-glam in a silver sequined gown
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Avatar
-
December 17, 2009
4. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE Liu chose a Moschino Cheap and Chic sheath with a face-framing pink pearl neckline
WHERE The 30th Anniversary Gala for the Museum of Chinese in America in New York City
-
December 17, 2009
5. FergieWHAT SHE WORE Fergie highlighted the embroidered bodice of her Marchesa goddess gown with a diamond cuff, a Rene Caovilla clutch and chandelier earrings from Chopard
WHERE The New York City premiere of Nine
