WHAT SHE WORE A raspberry silk dress and peach minaudiere, both by Marchesa, along with Louboutin heels



WHERE The New York City premiere of Nine



WHY WE LOVE IT She may not have starred in Nine, but Naomi Watts was a scene-stealer at the premiere in a brilliantly draped sheath in a standout shade. Get her '40s-inspired glam with a peplum dress with bold shoulders.