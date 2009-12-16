Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 16, 2009
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE A raspberry silk dress and peach minaudiere, both by Marchesa, along with Louboutin heels
WHERE The New York City premiere of Nine
WHY WE LOVE IT She may not have starred in Nine, but Naomi Watts was a scene-stealer at the premiere in a brilliantly draped sheath in a standout shade. Get her '40s-inspired glam with a peplum dress with bold shoulders.
-
December 16, 2009
2. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson went couture in a beaded dress with a train from Chanel; she accessorized with a Chopard micro-pave ring and diamond earrings and bangles from Stephen Russell
WHERE The New York City premiere of Nine
-
December 16, 2009
3. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard accented the embroidered bodice of her Dior gown with black diamond strands from Chopard
WHERE The New York City premiere of Nine
-
December 16, 2009
4. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman chose a flirty floral-embellished Prada bubble dress and diamond pendant earrings from Fred Leighton
WHERE The New York City premiere of Nine
-
December 16, 2009
5. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz chose a vintage Chanel couture single-shoulder draped goddess gown in bold crimson; she finished the look with a satin clutch and a bracelet and chandelier earrings from Chopard
WHERE The New York City premiere of Nine
December 16, 20091 of 5
Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE A raspberry silk dress and peach minaudiere, both by Marchesa, along with Louboutin heels
WHERE The New York City premiere of Nine
WHY WE LOVE IT She may not have starred in Nine, but Naomi Watts was a scene-stealer at the premiere in a brilliantly draped sheath in a standout shade. Get her '40s-inspired glam with a peplum dress with bold shoulders.
WHERE The New York City premiere of Nine
WHY WE LOVE IT She may not have starred in Nine, but Naomi Watts was a scene-stealer at the premiere in a brilliantly draped sheath in a standout shade. Get her '40s-inspired glam with a peplum dress with bold shoulders.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM