December 15, 2009
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE A goddess-style design from Andrew Gn
WHERE The London premiere of Sherlock Holmes
WHY WE LOVE IT Rachel McAdams looked effortlessly glam in an elegant steel-gray gown with peek-a-boo beading. Instead of wearing all-over sequins, try an after-dark look with just a touch of sparkle.
December 15, 2009
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker accessorized a sheer peasant-style dress with multi-colored bangles and cutout Nicholas Kirkwood platform sandals
WHERE The New York City premiere of Did You Hear About the Morgans?
December 15, 2009
3. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson got playful in a leopard-print Sea jumpsuit topped with a military-inspired coat and accessorized with Irit Design jewelry and silver sandals
WHERE Leaving the MTV studios in N.Y.C.
December 15, 2009
4. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani added flavor to an asymmetrical minidress with L.A.M.B. booties
WHERE The London premiere of Sherlock Holmes
December 15, 2009
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger chose a floral-embellished tweed Chanel dress
WHERE The Golden Globes nomination announcements in Los Angeles
