Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 14, 2009
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE A beaded Jovani minidress and peep-toe gold pumps
WHERE The Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden
WHY WE LOVE IT Taylor Swift got festive in a sequined slip dress, accessorized with little more than her curly locks. Follow her lead and skip the jewelry when wearing an elaborately embellished design.
-
December 14, 2009
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE A newly-brunette Richie added colorful jewelry of her own design to a L'Wren Scott bustier dress and Louboutin snakeskin slingbacks
WHERE The launch of her House of Harlow 1960 holiday collection at Bloomingdale's in Costa Mesa, California
-
December 14, 2009
3. Salma HayekWHAT SHE WORE Hayek played up her perfect hourglass figure with a sweeping turquoise gown accessorized with diamonds
WHERE At the Ein Herzfuer Kinder benefit in Berlin
-
December 14, 2009
4. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham chose a pristine white cape coat, worn with black-cherry Louboutins and an Hermes bag
WHERE Shopping at the Chanel store in Paris
-
December 14, 2009
5. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester got edgy in a fashion-forward pleated minidress worn with booties
WHERE Backstage at the Y100 Jingle Ball in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Taylor Swift
