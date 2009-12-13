WHAT SHE WORE A satiny black blazer, boot-cut jeans from Paige Premium Denim, peep-toe shoes and a Valentino tote



WHERE Leaving her Beso restaurant in Los Angeles



WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker dressed up a simple outfit with an opulent bronze bag and a standout chain-and-pearl necklace. Transform your favorite basics with a sleek metallic tote and a multi-strand necklace.