Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 13, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE A satiny black blazer, boot-cut jeans from Paige Premium Denim, peep-toe shoes and a Valentino tote
WHERE Leaving her Beso restaurant in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker dressed up a simple outfit with an opulent bronze bag and a standout chain-and-pearl necklace. Transform your favorite basics with a sleek metallic tote and a multi-strand necklace.
-
December 13, 2009
2. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley stayed warm in a shearling jacket over skinny jeans and motorcycle boots
WHERE Outside a London theater
-
December 13, 2009
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung layered a peacoat over her plaid dress and finished the look with a schoolgirl satchel, ankle socks and flats
WHERE In New York City
-
December 13, 2009
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale paired her leggings and Fiorentini + Baker boots with a buffalo check swing coat and gray shawl
WHERE Out in Brentwood
-
December 13, 2009
5. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton topped her slim black separates with a military-style jacket and added a Goyard bag and YSL booties
WHERE Walking in Beverly Hills
December 13, 20091 of 5
Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE A satiny black blazer, boot-cut jeans from Paige Premium Denim, peep-toe shoes and a Valentino tote
WHERE Leaving her Beso restaurant in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker dressed up a simple outfit with an opulent bronze bag and a standout chain-and-pearl necklace. Transform your favorite basics with a sleek metallic tote and a multi-strand necklace.
WHERE Leaving her Beso restaurant in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker dressed up a simple outfit with an opulent bronze bag and a standout chain-and-pearl necklace. Transform your favorite basics with a sleek metallic tote and a multi-strand necklace.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM