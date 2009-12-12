WHAT SHE WORE A J. Crew cardigan, black leggings, Stuart Weitzman boots and a Rebecca Minkoff bag



WHERE Walking in L.A.



WHY WE LOVE IT Reese Witherspoon looked sleek in a formfitting all-black outfit topped with a lightweight sweater. Double the usefulness of your favorite cardigan by wearing it (buttoned up, natch!) as a mid-weight top.