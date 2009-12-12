Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 12, 2009
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE A J. Crew cardigan, black leggings, Stuart Weitzman boots and a Rebecca Minkoff bag
WHERE Walking in L.A.
WHY WE LOVE IT Reese Witherspoon looked sleek in a formfitting all-black outfit topped with a lightweight sweater. Double the usefulness of your favorite cardigan by wearing it (buttoned up, natch!) as a mid-weight top.
-
December 12, 2009
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez shopped in a chic trench, towering platforms and an oversize bag
WHERE Visiting the Alice+Olivia store in Beverly Hills
-
December 12, 2009
3. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani added a lipstick-red and blue checked cape to an otherwise all-black outfit accessorized with a CC Skye cuff and pink heels from L.A.M.B.
WHERE Attending a private party in London
-
December 12, 2009
4. Hilary DuffWHAT SHE WORE Duff dressed up her Paige Premium distressed jeans with a slouchy sweater, mary janes from Davis by Ruthie Davis and a Givenchy bag
WHERE Shopping in Beverly Hills
-
December 12, 2009
5. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester bundled up in a navy peacoat and faded jeans worn with a gray cowl, a Proenza Schouler bag and Pierre Hardy boots
WHERE On the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl
