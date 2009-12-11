Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 11, 2009
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE An RM by Roland Mouret mermaid gown and Neil Lane diamonds
WHERE The London premiere of Avatar
WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana was all movie star in a textured silver gown with a flawless fit. For a more forgiving take on the spotlight-stealing look, try a design with an A-line skirt.
December 11, 2009
2. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum showed off her post-baby body in a formfitting violet minidress from RM by Roland Mouret
WHERE The L.A. launch of Roland Mouret's exclusive Rainbow Collection for Net-a-Porter
December 11, 2009
3. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker played up her shimmering Herve L. Leroux sheath with gold peep-toes and a crystal-studded Judith Leiber minaudiere
WHERE The Friends Without a Border gala in Hollywood
December 11, 2009
4. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore went classic in a single-shoulder RM by Roland Mouret dress worn with peep-toe pumps
WHERE The L.A. launch of Roland Mouret's exclusive Rainbow Collection for Net-a-Porter
December 11, 2009
5. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE Ricci chose an ethereal ruffled chiffon gown from Marc Jacobs
WHERE The amfAR auction at the Dubai International Film Festival
