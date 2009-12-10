WHAT SHE WORE A tailored blazer over a ruffled Dior gown, accessorized with a studded belt, platform heels and a soft clutch



WHERE The British Fashion Awards in London



WHY WE LOVE IT

Kate Moss gave her gorgeous chiffon gown a rocker-chick spin with a tough belt and a casual coverup. Add edge to a vintage-inspired design with a masculine jacket or a studded cuff.