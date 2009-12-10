Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 10, 2009
1. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE A tailored blazer over a ruffled Dior gown, accessorized with a studded belt, platform heels and a soft clutch
WHERE The British Fashion Awards in London
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Moss gave her gorgeous chiffon gown a rocker-chick spin with a tough belt and a casual coverup. Add edge to a vintage-inspired design with a masculine jacket or a studded cuff.
December 10, 2009
2. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WOREKidman topped a fitted powder-pink sheath with a ruffled lace cape, both from L'Wren Scott
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Nine
December 10, 2009
3. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz accessorized her halter-neck L'Wren Scott dress with Chopard diamond hoops
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Nine
December 10, 2009
4. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell played up her small waist with a cobalt sheath from Narciso Rodriguez with cutout sides; she added strappy sandals, also from the designer
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of It's Complicated
December 10, 2009
5. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore chose a sweeping Escada gown embellished with a lattice of ruffles and added Jimmy Choo platform sandals
WHERE The opening night of the Dubai International Film Festival in the United Arab Emirates
