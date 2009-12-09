WHAT SHE WORE A L'Wren Scott jacquard minidress, Charlotte Olympia platforms and jewelry from by S.J. Phillips



WHERE The London premiere of Did You Hear About the Morgans?



WHY WE LOVE IT Parker not only went bold with her bright fuchsia and purple color combination, the actress took the look even further with a standout snake necklace. For a similar look, try a bright dress with a simple neckline and add a serpentine stunner.