Look of the Day
December 9, 2009
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE A L'Wren Scott jacquard minidress, Charlotte Olympia platforms and jewelry from by S.J. Phillips
WHERE The London premiere of Did You Hear About the Morgans?
WHY WE LOVE IT Parker not only went bold with her bright fuchsia and purple color combination, the actress took the look even further with a standout snake necklace. For a similar look, try a bright dress with a simple neckline and add a serpentine stunner.
December 9, 2009
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham modeled her own formfitting Victoria Beckham Collection design along with Eddie Borgo earrings and Louboutin pumps
WHERE A London dinner honoring her Harper's Bazaar cover at The Connaught Hotel
December 9, 2009
3. Jessica StroupWHAT SHE WORE Stroup layered a boyfriend blazer over a loose Amber Valetta for Monrow tee and a sequin skirt and added a Jimmy Choo clutch and black leather Aldo pumps
WHERE The 2nd Annual Golden Globes party saluting young Hollywood hosted by InStyle at Nobu Los Angeles
December 9, 2009
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift chose an understated little black dress with beaded shoulder details, accessorized with a Daniel Swarovski clutch, Christian Louboutin pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
WHERE The VEVO launch event at N.Y.C.'s Splashlight Studio
December 9, 2009
5. Elizabeth HurleyWHAT SHE WORE
Hurley showed off her flawless figure in a ruched pink and red strapless dress
WHERE The London premiere of Did You Hear About the Morgans?
