Look of the Day
December 8, 2009
1. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE A tiered satin Valentino design with towering Roger Vivier platform heels, Tiffany amp Co. jewels and a Judith Leiber bag
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of The Lovely Bones
WHY WE LOVE IT Weisz played up her pale complexion with a limb-revealing ice-blue minidress. This season, instead of bronzing your not-so-sunkissed skin, try giving it a uniform glow using MAC's Face and Body Foundation.
December 8, 2009
2. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE Cyrus met the Queen of England in a flowing chiffon Kaufmanfranco dress with a leather-wrapped bodice
WHERE At the Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool, England
December 8, 2009
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde chose a not-so-basic black dress of embellished velvet, worn with bronze platforms and drop earrings
WHERE The ACLU/SC Bill of Rights dinner in Beverly Hills
December 8, 2009
4. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron eschewed soccer duds in favor of an elegant fuchsia gown by Dior
WHERE At the draw for the 2010 World Cup, to be held in Theron's native South Africa
December 8, 2009
5. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry added cutout pumps to her tweed Giambattista Valli suit
WHERE The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Beverly Hills
