Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 7, 2009
1. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE A ruched white dress worn with towering platforms and a minaudiere
WHERE An Art Basel Miami event
WHY WE LOVE IT Jennifer Lopez did winter white right in a minidress with long sleeves. Try adding tights to a similar style for extra warmth.
-
December 7, 2009
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington sparkled in an origami-inspired Marchesa minidress accessorized with a cocktail ring and glitter peep-toes
WHERE The opening party for Race at the Red Eye Grill in New York City
-
December 7, 2009
3. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker chose a cashmere patchwork sheath from Loewe worn with platform pumps and a magazine clutch
WHERE The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Beverly Hills
-
December 7, 2009
4. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan accented her auburn pixie cut with a striped Bottega Veneta dress and woven clutch, along with Sergio Rossi heels
WHERE The British Independent Film Awards at The Brewery in London
-
December 7, 2009
5. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester added pewter platforms to a smoke-print dress by Cushnie et Ochs
WHERE At the Jingle Ball 2009 in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez
