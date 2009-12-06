Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 6, 2009
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE A T-shirt dress, a Kimchi Blue floral cardigan, Free People tights, a French Connection bag and simple brown oxfords
WHERE Going to lunch in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Taylor Swift played with pattern by pairing herringbone tights with a striped tunic. Get her look by adding lacy stockings to a micro-print dress.
December 6, 2009
2. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale layered a little black trench over liquid leggings and added a knit beret and knee-high boots
WHERE Out and about in New York City
December 6, 2009
3. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman added a pop of color to her all-black outfit and tan topper with a red Prada bag
WHERE Arriving at London's Heathrow Airport
December 6, 2009
4. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett paired her tweed coat and sturdy boots with playful red sunglasses
WHERE In a New York City park
December 6, 2009
5. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port highlighted her floral skirt with a blue tee and a satin blazer; she accessorized with a knit shawl and knee-high boots
WHERE Walking in Manhattan
