Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 5, 2009
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE A custom Burberry leather jacket, gray cardigan and Degaine jeans with a bag from Ferragamo
WHERE Arriving at London's Heathrow Airport
WHY WE LOVE ITJennifer Aniston was a smart and stylish jetsetter in luxurious separates. Choose a thin cashmere cardigan for a long flight and add a thick pashmina for optimum layering.
December 5, 2009
2. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE Walsh paired her cropped jeans with a ruffled sweater and gray motorcycle jacket; she finished the look with pewter flats and mane-matching red sunglasses
WHERE Walking in Beverly Hills
December 5, 2009
3. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz topped her skinny jeans and knee-high boots with a cardigan worn as a shirt
WHERE Filming in Spain
December 5, 2009
4. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson added a houndstooth scarf, Stuart Weitzman boots and a Stella McCartney chain-bedecked bag to her classic wrap trench
WHERE Leaving London's Heathrow Airport
December 5, 2009
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna bundled up in a fur-trimmed bomber jacket over a lightweight tee and skinny jeans; she accessorized with Christian Louboutin booties
WHERE Out and about in New York City
Jennifer Aniston
