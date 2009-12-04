Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 4, 2009
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE A Ralph Lauren Collection chambray georgette gown and lizard clutch worn with Chopard jewelry
WHERE The London premiere of Nine
WHY WE LOVE IT Penelope Cruz stood out in a monochromatic look: a gown in multiple shades of blue paired with a clutch in a slightly darker hue. Get a similar effect by wearing a slate-blue cocktail dress with a cerulean clutch.
December 4, 2009
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon accented her Chantilly lace sheath with fishnet-print pumps
WHERE Visiting Friday Night with Jonathan Ross in London
December 4, 2009
3. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman added Fred Leighton diamond drop earrings to her little white suit by L'Wren Scott
WHERE The London premiere of Nine
December 4, 2009
4. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett played up her Armani Prive lace-print bustier dress with chunky modern jewelry
WHERE The opening night of Streetcar Named Desire at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
December 4, 2009
5. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson showed off her legs in a Atelier Versace gown with a ruffled asymmetrical skirt
WHERE The London premiere of Nine
