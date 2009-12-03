Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 3, 2009
1. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE A little black dress with a yellow belt and clutch and cage sandals
WHERE The Hennessy Black Orlando launch party at Rain Ultra Lounge in Orlando, Florida.
WHY WE LOVE IT Union transformed a simple black dress into a festive party look with bold yellow accessories and edgy cage sandals. Go bold for a night on the town by adding mix of neon accessories to your LBD.
December 3, 2009
2. Kyra SedgwickWHAT SHE WORE A cap-sleeve L'Wren Scott dress with black sandals
WHERE The Museum of The Moving Image event honoring Clint Eastwood in New York City
December 3, 2009
3. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE A strapless sequined dress and nude platforms
WHERE The Grammy nominations in Los Angeles
December 3, 2009
4. FergieWHAT SHE WORE A sequined minidress dress and black pumps
WHERE The Grammy nominations in Los Angeles
December 3, 2009
5. Colbie CaillatWHAT SHE WORE A black and brown striped dress
WHERE The Grammy nominations in Los Angeles
