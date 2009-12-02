WHAT SHE WORE A dramatic apricot-hued Sonia Rykiel design and ankle-strap pumps



WHERE The Paris presentation of Sonia Rykiel's collection for H&M



WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Bosworth rocked a show-stopping sheath embellished with both sequins and an oversize bow. When wearing a similarly ornate dress, keep your hair and makeup simple and choose classic sandals in a neutral shade.