Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 2, 2009
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE A dramatic apricot-hued Sonia Rykiel design and ankle-strap pumps
WHERE The Paris presentation of Sonia Rykiel's collection for H&M
WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Bosworth rocked a show-stopping sheath embellished with both sequins and an oversize bow. When wearing a similarly ornate dress, keep your hair and makeup simple and choose classic sandals in a neutral shade.
-
December 2, 2009
2. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank showed a single leg in a long navy goddess gown from Calvin Klein Collection worn with spectacularly strappy sandals
WHERE A salute to Clint Eastwood at N.Y.C.'s Museum of the Moving Image and a screening of Invictus
-
December 2, 2009
3. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE The pregnant Patton dazzled in a sparkling sequined minidress and patent accessories
WHERE The Roger Vivier boutique opening party at the Bal Harbour Shops in Miami
-
December 2, 2009
4. Melissa GeorgeWHAT SHE WORE George paired her draped little black dress with chunky sandals
WHERE The Melbourne launch party for the Chadstone Shopping Centre
-
December 2, 2009
5. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims added contrast to her nude dress with a black blazer, tights and pumps; she finished the look with an oversize clutch and a standout necklace
WHERE Bravo's Launch My Line premiere party in New York City
December 2, 20091 of 5
