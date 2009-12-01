Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 1, 2009
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE A Proenza Schouler ensemble, a Judith Leiber evening bag and Kwiat diamonds
WHERE The IFP's Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Natalie Portman added edge to a sequined shift by layering it over a tie-dye tank. Get a similar look by wearing a shimmering T-shirt style dress with a dip-dyed top.
December 1, 2009
2. Vera FarmigaWHAT SHE WORE Farmiga added a Jimmy Choo minaudiere and Fred Leighton diamond earrings to a floor-sweeping Dolce & Gabbana fishtail gown
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Up in the Air
December 1, 2009
3. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE Ricci showed off her curves in a ruched little red dress with cutout sides, worn with buckled Brian Atwood shoes and a Chanel bag
WHERE The "Art of Progress" launch of the Audi A8 in Miami, Florida
December 1, 2009
4. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE New Moon star Kendrick chose a single-shoulder Jenny Packham ruffled gown with a cluster of rosettes at the waist; she accessorized with a sparkling Swarovski clutch and diamond jewelry
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Up in the Air
December 1, 2009
5. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE Liu channeled '40s glamour in a formfitting Lanvin sheath and platform heels
WHERE The "Art of Progress" launch of the Audi A8 in Miami, Florida
