WHAT SHE WORE A Proenza Schouler ensemble, a Judith Leiber evening bag and Kwiat diamonds



WHERE The IFP's Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City



WHY WE LOVE IT Natalie Portman added edge to a sequined shift by layering it over a tie-dye tank. Get a similar look by wearing a shimmering T-shirt style dress with a dip-dyed top.