WHAT SHE WORE A blush-hued custom goddess gown by Donna Karan



WHERE The re-opening Gala of the Hotel La Mamounia in Marrakech, Morocco



WHY WE LOVE IT Gwyneth Paltrow glowed in a soft pink sari-inspired gown that lit up her complexion. Don't shy away from a light hue for your holiday parties-just choose a full-length style that will look both formal and festive.