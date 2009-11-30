Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 30, 2009
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE A blush-hued custom goddess gown by Donna Karan
WHERE The re-opening Gala of the Hotel La Mamounia in Marrakech, Morocco
WHY WE LOVE IT Gwyneth Paltrow glowed in a soft pink sari-inspired gown that lit up her complexion. Don't shy away from a light hue for your holiday parties-just choose a full-length style that will look both formal and festive.
November 30, 2009
2. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Aniston kept it simple in a draped black gown from Celine, Azzedine Alaia sandals and gold jewelry
WHERE The re-opening Gala of the Hotel La Mamounia in Marrakech, Morocco
November 30, 2009
3. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE Winslet chose an elegant long black Collette Dinnigan sheath with beaded sleeves and a lace back, accessorized with Tiffany & Co. diamonds
WHERE The 2009 Bambi Media Awards in Potsdam, Germany
November 30, 2009
4. Salma HayekWHAT SHE WORE Hayek added a patent box clutch to her satin-banded, single-sleeve Gucci gown
WHERE The re-opening Gala of the Hotel La Mamounia in Marrakech, Morocco
November 30, 2009
5. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes paired a simple LBD with a ruffled motorcycle jacket and added cutout Givenchy sandals
WHERE The Dizzy Feet Foundation's Inaugural Celebration of Dance in Los Angeles
