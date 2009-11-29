Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 29, 2009
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE A ruffled Juicy Couture cardigan, Citizens of Humanity jeans, a 291 scoop-neck tee, See by Chloe boots and a 3.1 Phillip Lim bag
WHERE Strolling in West Hollywood
WHY WE LOVE IT Rachel Bilson toughened up her pretty frilled sweater with studded accessories. Add edge to a feminine jacket with rough-and-tumble boots.
-
November 29, 2009
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham added a Chanel jacket and sweater to cropped trousers, Louboutin pumps and a cloche hat
WHERE Leaving her London hotel
-
November 29, 2009
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes bundled up in a double-breasted swing coat worn with faded jeans, Madewell boots and a matching bag
WHERE Walking in New York City
-
November 29, 2009
4. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones paired her skinny jeans with a Splendid top and accessorized with lace-up boots and a Tod's bag
WHERE Out and about in Los Angeles
-
November 29, 2009
5. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton paired a JET by John Eshaya plaid shirt with Paige Premium Denim distressed jeans and finished the look with a Balenciaga bag, blue loafers and classic Ray-Bans
WHERE Shopping in West Hollywood
