WHAT SHE WORE A ruffled Juicy Couture cardigan, Citizens of Humanity jeans, a 291 scoop-neck tee, See by Chloe boots and a 3.1 Phillip Lim bag



WHERE Strolling in West Hollywood



WHY WE LOVE IT Rachel Bilson toughened up her pretty frilled sweater with studded accessories. Add edge to a feminine jacket with rough-and-tumble boots.