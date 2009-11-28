Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 28, 2009
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE
Rolled-up jeans and a denim jacket worn with moccasins and a print pashmina
WHERE Shopping in Venice, California
WHY WE LOVE IT Reese Witherspoon pulled off a tricky fashion feat-wearing denim with denim-by adding an extra-long shirt and an eye-catching scarf. Follow her lead and blast this fashion myth by splitting up the pieces with a bright tunic and flowered shawl.
November 28, 2009
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes paired harem pants with a tiered top and accessorized with a white tote and metallic pumps
WHERE Walking in Los Angeles
November 28, 2009
3. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood dressed up her skinny pants and knee-high boots with a bejeweled band jacket from Alice + Olivia
WHERE Visiting the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in Hollywood
November 28, 2009
4. Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
Swift layered a white cardigan over a plaid dress and finished the look with black tights and Christian Louboutin pumps
WHERE
Strolling in London
November 28, 2009
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna matched her button-up booties to her jersey jumpsuit from Stella McCartney and carried an oversize tote
WHERE Arriving at a Los Angeles airport
