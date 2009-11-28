WHAT SHE WORE

Rolled-up jeans and a denim jacket worn with moccasins and a print pashmina



WHERE Shopping in Venice, California



WHY WE LOVE IT Reese Witherspoon pulled off a tricky fashion feat-wearing denim with denim-by adding an extra-long shirt and an eye-catching scarf. Follow her lead and blast this fashion myth by splitting up the pieces with a bright tunic and flowered shawl.