November 27, 2009
1. Jessica SzohrWHAT SHE WORE A satin pencil skirt, ruffled chiffon top, black blazer and silver-trimmed shoes
WHERE Leaving the Times Square LOFT store in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Szohr started her shopping early, scoping out fabulous finds at LOFT, like gunmetal-knotted and blue-beaded necklaces, a rhinestone headband and pink and gray knit caps.
November 27, 2009
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon played up the pattern of her 3.1 Phillip Lim skirt with a black tee and a slouchy gray bag and matching booties
WHERE Shopping at the Satine Boutique in Los Angeles
November 27, 2009
3. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker added fun accessories to her jeans and white shirt: Dior sunglasses, platform Louboutins, an animal-print scarf and a Texas necklace by Maya Brenner
WHERE Leaving Juicy Couture in Beverly Hills
November 27, 2009
4. Jenna DewanWHAT SHE WORE Dewan topped a fringed top and DL1961 skinny jeans with a white blazer and over-the-knee boots and added Jules Smith bangles
WHERE Outside the Armani Exchange on Sunset Plaza in Los Angeles
November 27, 2009
5. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell layered a SMYTHE cropped jacket over a ruffled chiffon top and added black jeans and knee-high boots
WHERE At Henri Bendel in L.A.'s Beverly Center
