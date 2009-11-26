Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 26, 2009
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE A vintage dress by Gianni Versace, Anita Ko jewelry and satin platforms
WHERE Backstage at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Hudson looked like a goddess in a liquid silver design that played up her slim figure. Not as sartorially brave as the Nine star? Pair a chainmail top with skinny jeans.
-
November 26, 2009
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna added emphasis to her lattice-shouldered Funktional dress with fishnets, chunky boots and a cocktail ring from H. Stern
WHERE The London launch of Rated R sponsored by Nokia
-
November 26, 2009
3. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton added a multi-hued statement necklace from Solange Azagury-Partridge to an iridescent Vivienne Westwood dress
WHERE At the London launch of Solange Azagury-Partridge "Stoned Jewelry" collection, followed by the premiere of The Letter
-
November 26, 2009
4. Fergie
WHAT SHE WORE Fergie paired her fishnet-print bubble skirt with a puff-sleeve jacket and finished the look with a patent clutch and shoes from her own Fergie line
WHERE The New York City screening of Nine
-
November 26, 2009
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez chose a Marchesa minidress with a feathered skirt and sparkling sandals
WHERE Backstage at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles
November 26, 20091 of 5
