WHAT SHE WORE A Vena Cava patterned dress with strappy satin sandals, a studded bag and a black wrap



WHERE The opening night of the New York City Ballet season at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center



WHY WE LOVE IT Natalie Portman picked the perfect wintry print dress-a non-floral design in a sophisticated shape. Look for abstract patterns in dark shades for a similar look.