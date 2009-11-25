Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 25, 2009
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE A Vena Cava patterned dress with strappy satin sandals, a studded bag and a black wrap
WHERE The opening night of the New York City Ballet season at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center
WHY WE LOVE IT Natalie Portman picked the perfect wintry print dress-a non-floral design in a sophisticated shape. Look for abstract patterns in dark shades for a similar look.
November 25, 2009
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis topped her draped pewter Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress with a tuxedo-inspired jacket
WHERE The opening night of the New York City Ballet season at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center
November 25, 2009
3. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene chose a ruched black Nicole Miller dress with printed sleeves and added a metallic clutch, black tights and booties
WHERE The New York City launch party for her Maxim cover
November 25, 2009
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna rocked all-over spikes including a sheer gold dress and Christian Louboutin booties
WHERE Arriving at her Rated R album release party in New York City
November 25, 2009
5. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones added diamante bangles, an Anita Ko necklace and cutout booties to her single-shoulder print dress from The Limited
WHERE A benefit supporting Peace Games at The Limited pop-up store in New York City
Natalie Portman
