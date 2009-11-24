Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 24, 2009
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE An off-the-shoulder satin tunic with opaque tights and booties
WHERE The London launch party of the Dean Street Townhouse
WHY WE LOVE IT Gwyneth Paltrow rocked an ultra-simple T-shirt silhouette after dark by choosing a dress in a luxe fabric. Add even more dazzle to a silky tunic by adding a major statement necklace.
November 24, 2009
2. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes selected a Herve Leger by Max Azria minidress and fuchsia suede slingbacks from Sergio Rossi
WHERE The Cinema Society screening of Me and Orson Welles
November 24, 2009
3. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett chose a single-shoulder Armani Prive design with a tassel at the hip, a patent clutch and satin cord-embellished pumps
WHERE A welcome dinner for the Sydney Theatre Company at the Armani/Ristorante in New York City
November 24, 2009
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna paired a bold-shouldered blazer with leather harem pants and finished the look with simple black pumps
WHERE At the Fuse studios in N.Y.C.
November 24, 2009
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE
Roberts added patent heels to her fun sequin-studded minidress
WHERE A welcome dinner for the Sydney Theatre Company at the Armani/Ristorante in New York City
