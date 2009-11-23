WHAT SHE WORE A Jason Wu dress with a satin bag, Aldo peep-toes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry



WHERE The Cinema Society screening of Brothers



WHY WE LOVE IT Natalie Portman played with color in a cobalt cocktail dress with a teal waistband, worn with a chartreuse clutch and purple platforms. Try this multi-hued look by keeping your dress and shoes in the same subdued color family and adding contrast with a single bright accessory.