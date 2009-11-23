Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 23, 2009
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE A Jason Wu dress with a satin bag, Aldo peep-toes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
WHERE The Cinema Society screening of Brothers
WHY WE LOVE IT Natalie Portman played with color in a cobalt cocktail dress with a teal waistband, worn with a chartreuse clutch and purple platforms. Try this multi-hued look by keeping your dress and shoes in the same subdued color family and adding contrast with a single bright accessory.
-
November 23, 2009
2. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman dressed in a dazzling Balenciaga single-shoulder gown decorated with tiers of gray lace
WHERE The American Music Awards
-
November 23, 2009
3. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes went Old Hollywood in an embellished Monique Lhuillier gown, worn with classic peep-toes
WHERE CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, held in Los Angeles
-
November 23, 2009
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez showed off her shape in a skintight Gucci dress with cutout details, along with matching shoes and shoulder-dusting hoops
WHERE The American Music Awards
-
November 23, 2009
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna chose a spectacular, sculptural Marchesa gown with a laser-cut rose print
WHERE The American Music Awards
November 23, 20091 of 5
Natalie Portman
WHAT SHE WORE A Jason Wu dress with a satin bag, Aldo peep-toes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
WHERE The Cinema Society screening of Brothers
WHY WE LOVE IT Natalie Portman played with color in a cobalt cocktail dress with a teal waistband, worn with a chartreuse clutch and purple platforms. Try this multi-hued look by keeping your dress and shoes in the same subdued color family and adding contrast with a single bright accessory.
WHERE The Cinema Society screening of Brothers
WHY WE LOVE IT Natalie Portman played with color in a cobalt cocktail dress with a teal waistband, worn with a chartreuse clutch and purple platforms. Try this multi-hued look by keeping your dress and shoes in the same subdued color family and adding contrast with a single bright accessory.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM