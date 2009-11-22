Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 22, 2009
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE A Topshop studded sweater, skinny jeans, Christian Louboutin boots, a French Connection bag and a red knit cap
WHERE Exiting her London hotel
WHY WE LOVE IT Swift spiced up a simple outfit with a boldly-colored hat and bag. Revive your favorite basics with a trendy beret or oversize clutch in brilliant hues.
-
November 22, 2009
2. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock walked tall in knee-high platform boots, worn with skinny jeans, a striped sweater and motorcycle jacket
WHERE Out and about in New York City
-
November 22, 2009
3. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon paired a chic patterned skirt with a simple tee and added ankle-tie shoes, a delicate necklace and a black slouchy hat
WHERE Walking in Los Angeles
-
November 22, 2009
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale layered an oversize plaid shirt and pashmina over leggings worn with Fiorentini + Baker boots
WHERE Leaving a Beverly Hills salon appointment
-
November 22, 2009
5. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman emphasized her height in a monochromatic outfit including gray skinny jeans, a top and a leather jacket; she accessorized with blue kitten heels and a red satchel
WHERE Arriving at her N.Y.C. hotel
