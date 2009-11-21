Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 21, 2009
1. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE A striped Theory sweater over layered tunics, worn with black booties and a blue shoulder bag
WHERE Walking in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Halle Berry looked fresh in a cozy alternative to a jacket-a colorful oversize cardigan. Pair a sweater coat with leather leggings for the perfect mix.
November 21, 2009
2. FergieWHAT SHE WORE Fergie paired her L'Wren Scott jeans with an embellished jacket and finished the look with studded booties and a structured handbag
WHERE Outside her New York City hotel
November 21, 2009
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth dressed up her sweater and acid-wash jeans with a Loewe bag and Chloe boots
WHERE Leaving a Beverly Hills hair salon
November 21, 2009
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna topped her skinny jeans and fur mukluks with a Rick Owens wrap jacket
WHERE Out in London
November 21, 2009
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham added a foxtail-swinging Louis Vuitton bag to her leather leggings and sleek tank
WHERE At London's Heathrow Airport
