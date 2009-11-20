WHAT SHE WORE An ethereal butterfly-applique design from D&G with a wide black obi belt



WHERE

An N.Y.C. screening of New Moon hosted by the Cinema Society and D&G



WHY WE LOVE IT Ashley Greene let her fluttery textured dress take center stage by pairing it with plain black tights and bow-topped heels. Get a similar effect by adding a frilled blouse to a classic pencil skirt.