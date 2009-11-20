Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 20, 2009
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE An ethereal butterfly-applique design from D&G with a wide black obi belt
WHERE
An N.Y.C. screening of New Moon hosted by the Cinema Society and D&G
WHY WE LOVE IT Ashley Greene let her fluttery textured dress take center stage by pairing it with plain black tights and bow-topped heels. Get a similar effect by adding a frilled blouse to a classic pencil skirt.
November 20, 2009
2. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart chose a pleated chiffon Valentino dress and Sergio Rossi peep-toe platforms
WHERE An N.Y.C. screening of New Moon hosted by the Cinema Society and D&G
November 20, 2009
3. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum returned to form in a single-strap tiered chiffon dress by Roberto Cavalli and gold-capped Christian Louboutin heels
WHERE The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C.
November 20, 2009
4. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell showed off her legs in a shimmering sequined minidress and gladiator sandals, both from Jenni Kayne
WHERE At a Holt Renfrew store opening in Calgary, Canada
November 20, 2009
5. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed added Jimmy Choo patent sandals to a crystal-detailed satin sheath from D&G
WHERE An N.Y.C. screening of New Moon hosted by the Cinema Society and D&G
