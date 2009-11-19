Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 19, 2009
1. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE A '30s-inspired chiffon Stella McCartney gown
WHERE The London premiere of Me and Orson Welles
WHY WE LOVE IT Danes channeled Old Hollywood in a classic bias-cut gown with a ruffled neckline. A dress cut on the bias will cling to curves, so try a similar style with a fuller skirt if you'd rather not highlight your hips.
-
November 19, 2009
2. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana played up her shape with a lingerie-inspired black and white minidress and Joan Hornig jewelry
WHERE The GQ Men of the Year party at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood
-
November 19, 2009
3. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones accessorized her blue and white Gucci minidress with a statement necklace and peep-toe shoes
WHERE The GQ Men of the Year party at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood
-
November 19, 2009
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde added David Yurman jewelry and Brian Atwood shoes to a sculptural Marchesa dress
WHERE The US Weekly Hot Hollywood party at Voyeur in Hollywood
-
November 19, 2009
5. Jessica StroupWHAT SHE WORE Stroup paired a satin top with a jacket and glittering shorts by Amber Valletta for Monrow; she finished the look with a box clutch and Jimmy Choo booties
WHERE The GQ Men of the Year party at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood
