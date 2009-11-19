WHAT SHE WORE A '30s-inspired chiffon Stella McCartney gown



WHERE The London premiere of Me and Orson Welles



WHY WE LOVE IT Danes channeled Old Hollywood in a classic bias-cut gown with a ruffled neckline. A dress cut on the bias will cling to curves, so try a similar style with a fuller skirt if you'd rather not highlight your hips.