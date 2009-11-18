Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 18, 2009
1. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE A formfitting black sheath with pumps, gold hoop earrings, a metallic clutch and a Carla Amorim ring
WHERE The New York City premiere of The Blind Side
WHY WE LOVE IT Sandra Bullock looked utterly sophisticated in a little black dress with a mid-calf hemline. This skirt length can be tricky for the non-tall, so those with less in the leg department than the 5'7" Bullock should supplement their height with platform pumps.
-
November 18, 2009
2. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart chose a laser-cut sequin strapless dress from Jason Wu, along with a leather belt, Sergio Rossi shoes and Neil Lane jewelry
WHERE A New Moon benefit screening in Knoxville, Tennessee.
-
November 18, 2009
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana added two-tone shoes to her linen canvas and silk jacquard Narciso Rodriguez dress
WHERE Los Angeles DVD release party for Star Trek
-
November 18, 2009
4. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton layered a tuxedo-inspired jacket over a striped tunic and added platform heels, a patent bag and a Chanel necklace
WHERE The Beverly Hills launch of the Paris Hilton hair and beauty line
-
November 18, 2009
5. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene paired a sheer black tank and ruched skirt, both from D&G, with lace-detailed pumps
WHERE The Museum of Modern Art tribute to Tim Burton in New York City
November 18, 20091 of 5
Sandra Bullock
WHAT SHE WORE A formfitting black sheath with pumps, gold hoop earrings, a metallic clutch and a Carla Amorim ring
WHERE The New York City premiere of The Blind Side
WHY WE LOVE IT Sandra Bullock looked utterly sophisticated in a little black dress with a mid-calf hemline. This skirt length can be tricky for the non-tall, so those with less in the leg department than the 5'7" Bullock should supplement their height with platform pumps.
WHERE The New York City premiere of The Blind Side
WHY WE LOVE IT Sandra Bullock looked utterly sophisticated in a little black dress with a mid-calf hemline. This skirt length can be tricky for the non-tall, so those with less in the leg department than the 5'7" Bullock should supplement their height with platform pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM