WHAT SHE WORE A formfitting black sheath with pumps, gold hoop earrings, a metallic clutch and a Carla Amorim ring



WHERE The New York City premiere of The Blind Side



WHY WE LOVE IT Sandra Bullock looked utterly sophisticated in a little black dress with a mid-calf hemline. This skirt length can be tricky for the non-tall, so those with less in the leg department than the 5'7" Bullock should supplement their height with platform pumps.