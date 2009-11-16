Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 16, 2009
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE A Proenza Schouler shift with a two-tone clutch and patent pumps
WHERE The MOCA 30th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Bosworth got doubly dramatic in a dress that was both metallic and an animal print. Her secret? Choosing a patterned dress in an ultra-simple silhouette.
November 16, 2009
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel looked like a modern-day flapper in a pearl-threaded draped dress from Prada, accessorized with turquoise jewelry
WHERE The Prada book launch in the brand's Beverly Hill Epicenter store
November 16, 2009
3. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale accessorized her draped Andrew Gn gown with a studded belt, clutch and shoulder-dusting earrings
WHERE The MOCA 30th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles
November 16, 2009
4. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE Ricci chose a cloque teal Prada dress with a sheer bodice and a bejeweled waistline
WHERE The MOCA 30th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles
November 16, 2009
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes added a playful feathered headpiece to her two-tone, bejeweled Miu Miu sheath; she finished the look with a textured leather bag and patent peep-toes
WHERE The MOCA 30th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles
