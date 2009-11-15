Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 15, 2009
1. Joy BryantWHAT SHE WORE A floral Tucker top, skinny jeans and an ombre sweater, along with a woven bag and K Star shearling boots
WHERE Out in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood
WHY WE LOVE IT Joy Bryant fearlessly mixed a subtly striped cardigan with a graphic tunic for an urban bohemian feel. Get her look by adding a intarsia sweater coat to a little print dress.
November 15, 2009
2. Amanda PeetWHAT SHE WORE Peet added a tuxedo jacket to her lace-inset dress and finished the look with Louboutin mary janes
WHERE Outside the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman
November 15, 2009
3. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller topped a striped sweater and leggings with a shaggy coat and added suede boots
WHERE Walking in Midtown Manhattan
November 15, 2009
4. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE Ricci layered a striped cardigan over a floral top and skinny jeans and accessorized with a knit cap and ballet flats
WHERE Out and about in Los Angeles
November 15, 2009
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna bundled up in a fur-trimmed wrap and skinny jeans; she accessorized with Oliver Peoples sunglasses, a Devi Kroell bag and YSL booties
WHERE Arriving at a London train station
