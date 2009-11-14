Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 14, 2009
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Skinny jeans, a striped top and a peacoat accessorized with a teal scarf, studded boots and an oversize Bottega Veneta tote
WHERE Entering the LAX airport
WHY WE LOVE IT Reese Witherspoon proved her travel savvy with multi-purpose accessories, like a leather carryall that can double as a purse post-plane. Follow her lead by trading a casual but all-purpose tote for a stylish and sturdy woven bag.
-
November 14, 2009
2. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry layered a quilted leather jacket over a navy satin blouse and opaque tights; she finished the look with chain necklaces, black booties and a Tylie Malibu bag
WHERE Shopping in Los Angeles
-
November 14, 2009
3. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson added feminine Ferragamo platforms and a 3.1 Phillip Lim bag to her menswear-inspired pegged pants and button-down shirt
WHERE Walking in L.A.
-
November 14, 2009
4. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE Walsh topped skinny black jeans and a satin top with a chunky cardigan
WHERE Outside the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman
-
November 14, 2009
5. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel dressed up a simple skirt and sheer tee with a sparkling tuxedo jacket, a Jimmy Choo bag and Roger Vivier flats
WHERE Leaving the Madeo restaurant in Los Angeles
