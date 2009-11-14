WHAT SHE WORE Skinny jeans, a striped top and a peacoat accessorized with a teal scarf, studded boots and an oversize Bottega Veneta tote



WHERE Entering the LAX airport



WHY WE LOVE IT Reese Witherspoon proved her travel savvy with multi-purpose accessories, like a leather carryall that can double as a purse post-plane. Follow her lead by trading a casual but all-purpose tote for a stylish and sturdy woven bag.