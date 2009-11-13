Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 13, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE A crystal-embellished Ina Soltani design with a Jenny Packham clutch and metallic heels
WHERE MALDEF's annual Los Angeles Awards Gala
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker glowed in a universally flattering shade of cobalt blue. Get her look by adding silver sandals to a versatile cerulean sheath.
-
November 13, 2009
2. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Schiffer added plain black tights and suede booties to a multi-hued, multi-textured dress from Alberta Ferretti
WHERE The Madrid launch of Alberta Ferretti's new fragrance
-
November 13, 2009
3. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes selected an elegant pearl-gray sheath from Calvin Klein Collection, Jamie Wolf earrings and an Irit Design ring
WHERE Opening a new Calvin Klein Collection store in Milan
-
November 13, 2009
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart chose an edgy ensemble from the Spring 2010 Balenciaga collection: a sheer-paneled top and an embossed-leather pleated skirt.
WHERE A Madrid fan event for Twilight Saga: New Moon
-
November 13, 2009
5. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE Walsh paired her cerulean single-shoulder Marchesa dress with Christian Louboutin pumps and an Anita Ko bracelet and earrings
WHERE Outside the N.Y.C. Ed Sullivan Theater for The Late Show with David Letterman
November 13, 20091 of 5
Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE A crystal-embellished Ina Soltani design with a Jenny Packham clutch and metallic heels
WHERE MALDEF's annual Los Angeles Awards Gala
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker glowed in a universally flattering shade of cobalt blue. Get her look by adding silver sandals to a versatile cerulean sheath.
WHERE MALDEF's annual Los Angeles Awards Gala
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker glowed in a universally flattering shade of cobalt blue. Get her look by adding silver sandals to a versatile cerulean sheath.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM