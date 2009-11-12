Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 12, 2009
1. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE A fuchsia embroidered L'Wren Scott dress accessorized with ruby earrings from Edith Weber antiques and a silver Bottega Veneta clutch
WHERE The Country Music Awards in Nashville
WHY WE LOVE IT Nicole Kidman accentuated her famous red hair with a vibrant pink gown and color-clashing jewelry. Steal her unique styling trick by pairing a pretty peony dress with a bold crimson necklace.
2. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood sparkled in a deco-inspired Theia sheath, Rene Caovilla shoes, Johnathon Arndt jewelry and a Daniel Swarovski vintage black crystal clutch
WHERE The Country Music Awards in Nashville
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift selected a fairy princess tulle gown from Reem Acra, worn with Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
WHERE The Country Music Awards in Nashville
4. LeAnn RimesWHAT SHE WORE Rimes added black diamonds from Neil Lane and an Alexander McQueen clutch to a draped white chiffon 3.1 Phillip Lim gown
WHERE The Country Music Awards in Nashville
5. Jennifer NettlesWHAT SHE WORE Nettles chose a formfitting navy Luisa Beccaria gown with a long ruffled train, along with a Sergio Rossi clutch, Casadei shoes, a vintage ring and bracelets by Patricia von Musulin and opal and black diamond Kimberly McDonald earrings
WHERE The Country Music Awards in Nashville
