WHAT SHE WORE A fuchsia embroidered L'Wren Scott dress accessorized with ruby earrings from Edith Weber antiques and a silver Bottega Veneta clutch



WHERE The Country Music Awards in Nashville



WHY WE LOVE IT Nicole Kidman accentuated her famous red hair with a vibrant pink gown and color-clashing jewelry. Steal her unique styling trick by pairing a pretty peony dress with a bold crimson necklace.