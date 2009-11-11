Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 11, 2009
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE A textured white Carmen Marc Valvo dress with a tie detail at the waist worn with pewter Louboutin slingbacks, Everlon earrings and a crystal and leather clutch by Daniel Swarovski
WHERE The BMI Country Awards in Nashville
WHY WE LOVE IT A little white dress like Taylor Swift's draped number looks sophisticated all year round. Choose a design with a bit of weight to the fabric for a cold-weather alternative to the LBD.
-
November 11, 2009
2. Ashley JuddWHAT SHE WORE Judd chose a flirty tiered Georges Hobeika cocktail dress, Martin Katz earrings and peep-toe Jimmy Choos
WHERE USA Today Hollywood Hero Award Gala in Beverly Hills
-
November 11, 2009
3. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman played up her fiery locks with a strapless red Prada dress with a bow at the waist; she added a Bottega Veneta minaudiere and patent kitten heels
WHERE The BMI Country Awards in Nashville
-
November 11, 2009
4. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore accessorized her polka-dot single-shoulder 3.1 Phillip Lim gown with drop earrings, an Anya Hindmarch box clutch and strapped black Missoni sandals
WHERE USA Today Hollywood Hero Award Gala in Beverly Hills
-
November 11, 2009
5. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez added a sparkling clutch, Swarovski jewelry and Stuart Weitzman patent platforms to a shimmering little white dress from Twenty Cluny
WHERE The TV Guide Hot List Party in Los Angeles
