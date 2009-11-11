WHAT SHE WORE A textured white Carmen Marc Valvo dress with a tie detail at the waist worn with pewter Louboutin slingbacks, Everlon earrings and a crystal and leather clutch by Daniel Swarovski



WHERE The BMI Country Awards in Nashville



WHY WE LOVE IT A little white dress like Taylor Swift's draped number looks sophisticated all year round. Choose a design with a bit of weight to the fabric for a cold-weather alternative to the LBD.