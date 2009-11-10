Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 10, 2009
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE A mod black and white cocktail dress from Narciso Rodriguez with black tights, patent pumps and an oversize pewter clutch
WHERE The Los Angeles book party for Mark Liddell's Exposed: 10 Years in Hollywood
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Alba looked subtly sexy in her crisp dress with cutout shoulders. A peek-a-boo bodice is the perfect way to show a hint of skin-even when you've skipped a workout or two.
November 10, 2009
2. Tyra BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks selected a bold-shouldered buff Rachel Roy sheath paired with gold-capped pumps
WHERE The Glamour Women of the Year event in New York City
November 10, 2009
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington chose a blush-toned Fendi dress with knit lace panels; she accessorized with oversize gem earrings and a ring from Julia Cohen, Siera bracelets, Aldo shoes and a Christian Louboutin snakeskin clutch
WHERE The Glamour Women of the Year event in New York City
November 10, 2009
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart kept it simple with a draped chiffon goddess dress from J. Mendel and matching Sergio Rossi heels
WHERE The Paris photo call for The Twilight Saga: New Moon
November 10, 2009
5. Byrdie BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell layered a lace cardigan over a featherweight tee and sheer skirt; she finished the look with lace-up granny boots and a stack of bangles
WHERE The art opening for Nicolas Pol's "The Marts Maw" at N.Y.C.'s 80 Essex Street
