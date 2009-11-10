WHAT SHE WORE A mod black and white cocktail dress from Narciso Rodriguez with black tights, patent pumps and an oversize pewter clutch



WHERE The Los Angeles book party for Mark Liddell's Exposed: 10 Years in Hollywood



WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Alba looked subtly sexy in her crisp dress with cutout shoulders. A peek-a-boo bodice is the perfect way to show a hint of skin-even when you've skipped a workout or two.