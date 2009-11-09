Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 9, 2009
1. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE A draped skirt and white shirt from Donna Karan with a diamante cocktail ring and beaded choker from House of Lavande and a Sergio Rossi clutch
WHERE The New York premiere of Bad Lieutenant
WHY WE LOVE IT Eva Mendes dressed up a classic white button-down with an elegant evening skirt and a standout statement necklace. Pick up a versatile ruffled satin skirt for the holiday season and pair with an office-friendly oxford or a sexy bustier for two entirely different looks.
November 9, 2009
2. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana rocked a sculptural tweed sheath, black tights and Ferragamo python pumps
WHERE The Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles
November 9, 2009
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie added a Chanel clutch to her brown print maxidress
WHERE The March of Dimes Celebration of Babies event in Los Angeles
November 9, 2009
4. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed topped a gold sequined Nanette Lepore minidress with a tuxedo-inspired vintage blazer and added bangles from Dana Rebecca Designs, a studded clutch and zip-front sandals by Jimmy Choo
WHERE The Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles
November 9, 2009
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger accessorized her elegant Fendi one-piece with a black clutch and crystal-studded Armani Prive heels
WHERE The Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles
