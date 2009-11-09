WHAT SHE WORE A draped skirt and white shirt from Donna Karan with a diamante cocktail ring and beaded choker from House of Lavande and a Sergio Rossi clutch



WHERE The New York premiere of Bad Lieutenant



WHY WE LOVE IT Eva Mendes dressed up a classic white button-down with an elegant evening skirt and a standout statement necklace. Pick up a versatile ruffled satin skirt for the holiday season and pair with an office-friendly oxford or a sexy bustier for two entirely different looks.