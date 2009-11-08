Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 8, 2009
1. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE A little black dress with pumps and oversize sunglasses
WHERE Walking in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT Jennifer Garner channeled Audrey Hepburn in a feminine sheath worn with ladylike heels. Get the actress's look by choosing a jersey dress with an empire waist for a stylish and easy silhouette.
November 8, 2009
2. Jessica SzohrWHAT SHE WORE Szohr bundled up in a plaid jacket and skinny jeans; she accessorized with tasseled loafers and a studded bag
WHERE Shopping in New York City
November 8, 2009
3. Chloe SevignyWHAT SHE WORE Sevigny paired a striped tee with high-waist jeans and added cutoff cowboy boots, a wool sweater and a basic black purse
WHERE Eating out in Los Angeles
November 8, 2009
4. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton chose a graphic Marilyn Monroe-print tee, ankle-zip jeans, red pumps and a studded cardigan
WHERE Lunching out in Hollywood
November 8, 2009
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson matched her cardigan to her fleece boots and added jeans, a motorcycle jacket and a 3.1 Phillip Lim shoulder bag
WHERE Out in Beverly Hills
