WHAT SHE WORE A Ted Baker London vest, ruffled top and skinny jeans along with a Stella McCartney bag and Louboutin heels



WHERE Outside the studios of The Late Show with David Letterman



WHY WE LOVE IT Underwood layered a puffer vest over a pretty blouse for a casual look with polish. Get the same effect by topping a luxe cashmere hoodie with a patent-finish vest.