Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 7, 2009
1. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE A Ted Baker London vest, ruffled top and skinny jeans along with a Stella McCartney bag and Louboutin heels
WHERE Outside the studios of The Late Show with David Letterman
WHY WE LOVE IT Underwood layered a puffer vest over a pretty blouse for a casual look with polish. Get the same effect by topping a luxe cashmere hoodie with a patent-finish vest.
November 7, 2009
2. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Schiffer added an eye-popping acid green and pink Marc Jacobs scarf to a classic Chanel cardigan and skinny jeans
WHERE Walking in London
November 7, 2009
3. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Glee star Michele paired a peek-a-boo beaded top with motocross jeans and a leather wrap jacket
WHERE Leaving her Midtown hotel in Manhattan
November 7, 2009
4. Elle MacphersonWHAT SHE WORE Macpherson dressed in Diane von Furstenberg, layering a fur-trimmed vest over a graphic-print dress and finishing the look with a slouchy woven bag
WHERE Out and about in London
November 7, 2009
5. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry topped a distressed tee and leggings with a studded leather jacket and accessorized with a tangle of chain necklaces, a Coach tote and Botkier booties
WHERE Out in New York City
